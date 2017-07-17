Premiere: NOËP - 'New Heights'

Everything NOËP touches turns to gold.

The Estonian producer released a string of singles across the past 12 months, each one scorching its way across the web.

Intelligently constructed alt-pop filtered with scorching electronics, for every soaring melody there is a sudden crash.

New song 'New Heights' contains traces of nostalgia, with the producer musing on “just a taste of what we could have been, what it might feel like, it all comes back to me...”

Seemingly NOËP bonded with the track from the start, a personal connection that enabled him to take it further and further and further.

He explains: “Since I felt really strong for the track straight from the start, it's definitely the most detailed I've been with any production so far. I’m really excited to hear feedback from the audience!”

Out tomorrow (January 26th) you can check out 'New Heights' below.

