Premiere: New Music + Q&A With Manu Crooks

Before hitting the stage at Ace Hotel for his headline set at the Clash Issue 106 launch party tomorrow night, we caught up with Ghana-born, Sydney-raised rapper Manu Crooks for a status update on where he’s at in 2018.

He lets us in on what it’s like to tour with Stormzy down under and discusses the importance of being an independent artist, as well as giving us a taste of what to expect from the show tomorrow night.

The rapper and producer, who has been making waves Internationally with last year’s ‘Mood Forever EP’ also gave us the honour of premiering his brand new track ‘Different League’.

Produced by MiracleTheMagnificent and mixed by his regular collaborator DOPAM!NE, the track was partially recorded while out in Europe and sees him separating himself from the lower divisions.

Listen to the track below, and prepare for a high octane performance…

You made some big waves on an international level last year, what are you hoping to achieve in 2018?

We're in Europe at the start of 2018. That's an achievement on its own..

How would you describe the scene in Sydney to those of us who have never been?

Growing, and we're at the forefront to make sure it's all the way lit!

What is the reception like for British artists like Stormzy - who you’ve supported in Australia - out there?

It's total madness! His fans are totally mental!

You’ve said before that people thought you were from the UK when you dropped ‘Everyday’, why do you think that was?

My accent maybe, or the vibe of the video perhaps. I sound like I could be from anywhere in the world, that's what makes me different, and I like being different.

Do you follow the UK rap and grime scenes - if so who do you like from over here?

UK rap scene is proper sick! I've heard a few tunes from key players like Stormzy, AJ Tracey, Skepta, Section Boyz. My boy from back home put me on to C Biz, 6IXVI, and a few other artists out here too! They hard!

What does being an independent artist mean to you?

Freedom perhaps, because no amount of money can make me compromise on my art. I'm the artist here, so it's important I show people that you don't need the money to create. Give me the money and I'll show you what I can do with it, not the other way round!

I don't want anyone having a say in how to create my piece. It's not just my art that way, it becomes a product of a label as such. In saying that, I love collaborating with other artists.

What should fans expect from your performance at Clash’s launch party on January 30th at Ace Hotel?

Every show is slightly different... It'll definitely be energetic.

