Premiere: New Luna - 'Knew Too'

Manchester group New Luna are one of the brightest new groups in the city, with live shows bearing comparison to Twilight Sad, or even Mogwai.

Dream pop re-imagined for the perpetual Mancunian drizzle, the band's sonic grandeur is reminiscent of Hope Of The States, but with a slight brightness to the sound.

New single 'Knew Too' continues their rise, with the minimalist guitar lines building into a labyrinth of noise. Guitarist Zack Bamber explains:

"'Knew Too' is our first fully self-produced track and one of the newest songs we’ve written. It’s one of the most sinister tracks we’ve ever written and gives off a feeling of ritualistic isolation while the lyrics talk about a steady breakdown in the minds of two people”.

Poised, powerful guitar music, you can check it out below.

