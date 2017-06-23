Premiere: Nest Egg - 'Long Night Outside'

Nest Egg hail from North Carolina, a place that tends to breed a certain degree of independence.

One of America's more socially conservative states, the area boasts a thriving underground that kicks back against this stifling atmosphere.

Hailing from Asheville, Nest Egg match wiry, black-clad post-punk to elements of Krautrock, to the endless rhythmic repetition of Neu! for example.

New album 'Nothingness Is Not A Curse' is incoming on Fuzz Club, and it's driven by a primal fury seemingly hewn from the Carolina rocks themselves.

We're able to share new track 'Long Night Outside' and it's a wonderfully atmospheric return, utilising morse code guitars, shards of noise and that perpetual drum beat.

Gloriously expansive while retaining a taut, minimalist palette, you can dive in below.

'Nothingness Is Not A Cure' is incoming - pre-order LINK.

