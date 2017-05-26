Premiere: Nerina Pallot - 'Stay Lucky'

Nerina Pallot has a pretty diverse record collection.

She's a Joni Mitchell fanatic - "when am I not listening to Joni?" - but her full collection veers from A Tribe Called Quest, Peggy Lee, Solange to Air, Bill Withers, and Massive Attack.

New album 'Stay Lucky is due out later in the year, and it's a fantastic statement of independence from a true individual.

She says: "I made the bulk of the album over a couple of weekends in autumn 2016 and did it in RAK studios in London. I wrote and produced it on my own."

"I’m playing piano and synths and guitars and percussion on the record too. All the synths are analogue, which is worth pointing out because I started writing on a Juno (thus the song title) and that kind of guided the soundscape I was going for - warm, lush, old skool."

'Warm, lush, old skool' is certainly a description that matches the title cut - engrossing, dexterous and complex, the vocal is also hugely affecting.

A sign of where Nerina Pallot is at, you can check it out below.

Nerina Pallot will release new album 'Stay Lucky' on October 13th.