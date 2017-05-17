Premiere: neonfrench - 'Don't Give Up'

Djamel Medjy is a Dublin based musician whose aural visions encompass everything from analogue synths to Chan Buddhism.

Gently causing a stir in his home city, the rising artist's debut album 'Half-Caste' - released under the name neonfrench deserves to be heard far beyond the Irish Sea.

Arriving courtesy of new label Portals, the album boasts nine tracks of exploratory electronics with a rich sense of emotion and philosophy.

He explains: "The neonfrench project is about love. It’s all about love. It’s about growing up different. You’re Roddy Doyle’s next tragedy and your ma’s an alcoholic and we grew up poor but we grew up together and I can still see your face, and I know this is fucked but I still remember your name and how I used to cycle my shit bike by your house, hoping you’d see me and come out. I’ll never have that feeling again, but I’ll sing about it forever."

Clash is able to premiere new cut 'Don't Give Up', and it's presents a slow yearning towards bliss. A wonderful introduction to something rather special, you can check it out below.