Premiere: Natalie Shay - 'This Feeling'

Natalie Shay is only in her late teens, yet already she's lived several lives.

Trained as a classical guitarist, she spent time at the BRIT School before discovering her voice as a pop performer.

This weight of experience pushes her music forward, allowing her to gently move past any obstacles in her way.

The North London newcomer is set to have an important 12 months, with Natalie Shay lining up a host of fresh projects.

New cut 'This Feeling' leads the way, and it very much stems from the core of her approach. Largely recorded live in the studio, it's a fresh, sunshine-dappled slice of pop.

She explains: “It was important to me to have as many live instruments as possible on the recording to create the right vibe and sound...”

Available widely from January 19th, you can tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.