Premiere: Nûrnbear - 'Isolation'

Nûrnbear hail from the incredibly creative Danish music scene, a place where genres and differing approaches are fusing together.
It's something that comes across in their music - cross-genre pop with a political and social conscious, the band's songwriting often veers into the personal.
New single 'Isolation' is incoming, a short, concise blast of pop energy with a chorus that refuses to disappear quietly.
Dealing with aspects of modern loneliness, Emil Wahlberg's charismastic vocal adds a brooding sensibility to the taut, precise songwriting.
Definitely a band to look out for, you can check out 'Isolation' below.
