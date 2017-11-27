Premiere: Murray Lake - 'Is This Goodbye' ft. Jamie Lidell

Murray Lake is a new name from an established talent.

As a DJ and producer Murray Lake cut his teeth in Australia over a decade ago, gaining international recognition with his frisky sound.

European releases followed, but alongside his interest in club culture the producer was also developing his chops as a songwriter.

Eventually the two coalesced. New single 'Is This Goodbye' finds these aspects of his imagination intertwined, a piece of future-facing soul music with divine production.

The fluttering synths are sheer disco heaven, while the shuddering beat seems to grab you from the off, the perfect foundation for Jamie Lidell's guest vocal.

“The story is intense” says Jamie, “Knowing someone is sick and it might be the last meeting but it’s not emotional. The need to get some kind of closure is selfish, but human”.

An entrancing, powerful offering, 'Is This Goodbye' makes parting sound like such sweet sorrow. Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Peter Diseris

