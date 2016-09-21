Premiere: Munroe - 'Oblivion'

Munroe has a background in acting, with the Toronto-meets-Los Angeles performer appearing in the Amazon series Patriot.

Away from the screen, though, she has developed and cultivated her own voice, a distinctly different approach to making music.

Alt-pop with folk overtones, Munroe will release debut album 'Oblivion' this summer and it's a collection of mature, emotive, spectral songwriting.

Clash is able to premiere the title cut, and it's narrative thrust punctures a softly beguiling aural viscous.

Reminiscent of Vashti Bunyan in place, the softly devastating delivery brings home each and every word.

Tune in now.