Premiere: Mr. Yolk - 'Baker Street'

Mr. Yolk started from a desire to do something simple.

Lead songwriter Samuel Jones has worked with both Velvet Mourning and Rocket Ship TV, two key aspects of the dream pop underground.

Focussing on his own material, Samuel Jones started Mr. Yolk as a desire to focus on directness in his songwriting.

He tells Clash: "When I started recording, I made the conscious decision to use fewer effects than I have done in other bands prior to this one. I wanted to make something that was a bit more concise in its rhythm and hiding behind less of those effects. When you have complete control during the construction of a song and your thoughts get re-affirmed through it, it is a really cool feeling."

New album 'Self Portrait' is incoming, with Southend Records set to release the record on October 27th.

Clash is able to premiere 'Baker Street', and it's a wonderfully concise piece of songwriting, with its gentle undulations swiftly taking you to a quite different place.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.