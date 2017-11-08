Premiere: Moullinex - 'Work It Out' (Franc Moody Remix)

Portuguese producer Moullinex is back, and his third album promises to be something a little special.
An ambitious ode to club culture, 'Hypersex' - soak in that title for a minute - pilfers from the frisky excesses of youth, while compiling these fragments in an assured manner.
Featuring a plethora of collaboration, the voice that rings out loudest on 'Hypersex' is that of the Portuguese beat maker himself.
New cut 'Work It Out' is online now, a piece of frisky disco with a Rick James lust for life and a nagging, wholly infectious melody.
Franc Moody has stepped in on remix duties, and it's a real delight: accentuating all the fun aspects of Moullinex' production, it grabs you right from the first note.
Tune in now.
