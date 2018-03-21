Premiere: MOONOVERSUN - 'Girls/Boys'

MOONOVERSUN are a self-proclaimed "multi-media explosion" a fusion of dramatic pop moments and bright, vivid visuals.

The duo want to be the complete package, matching their dazzling pop bangers against videos that leave a scorching trail.

"We want to represent ourselves within both elements," they comment, and nowhere is that more evident than on new single 'Girls/Boys'.

A self-love anthem that speaks loudly about empowerment, it comes equipped with some startlingly colourful visuals. Here's a note from the duo...

"Girls/Boys' is a pop anthem you can party to. We feel like empowerment and self-love is important for everyone. For us the song represents a fun and playful side to music - it’s about not worrying what others think and just having a good time. When producing the video, we spent a lot of time working with colour and projections in the shots, using different combinations as a way of representing the changing mood of the track."

"Our music is a multimedia explosion; our visual aesthetic is just as important to us as the music itself – we want to represent ourselves within both elements."

Watch it now.

