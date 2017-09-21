Premiere: Moon Gangs - 'Tempel 1'

William Young is perhaps best known for his work with BEAK>, but his own solo endeavours as Moon Gangs are also worth seeking out.

Building an arsenal of synthesisers, he draws on a wealth of electronic knowledge, extending back to pioneers such as Tangerine Dream and on through Warp, left field film scores, and so much more.

New album 'Earth Loop' brings this experience to a fine point, illuminated by everything from a childhood spent playing 8-Bit games to modern electronic composers.

Out on March 30th - pre-order LINK - we're able to share the lengthy, immersive title track before anyone else.

There's are shades of modern classical developments at work in the arrangement, which despite being wholly electronics has a rich, textured, organic feel.

Moon Gangs explains: "'Earth Loop' mainly came out of jamming with synths. The mixer I use is an old Tascam 144 so if things are sounding good I just hit record and get it to tape. Everything started as big long rambles recorded live that are then trimmed down into something more concise. Inspiration­-wise I’d been listening to more classical stuff, a lot of chamber music for strings, and I think that shows in the string section­y bits. Although they’re all synths, not actual strings."

"It was recorded all over the place over quite a long time which I guess is why there are a lot of different ‘moods’ on it, rather than it being a document of a specific period of time/place. I also started building a field recording library over the last couple of years so there’s quite a bit of that in there, but they’re generally processed and run through synths so they’re not too recognisable."

Tune in now. ­

In London? Catch Moon Gangs at the Social tonight (March 27th) as part of the regular Ambient Chasers night - tickets.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.