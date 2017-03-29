Premiere: Monro ft. Tayla - 'Daydreams'

Rising producer Monro has been on our radar for some time, blossoming under the tutelage of Rinse guru Geeneus.

The past 12 months have seen the beat maker blossom, moving from hyped system fare to more rounded work, adapting club tropes to his own aesthetic needs.

With a new EP incoming on Rinse, Monro is ready to strike. The instrumental sections of the EP are crisply executed, but a vocal collaboration underlines the depth of his potential.

Tayla steps up on 'Daydreams', adding a soulful edge to Monro's low-end challenge, and the pair intertwine to produce something a bit special.

The full EP drops on September 29th, but you can check out 'Daydreams' below.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.