Premiere: Monophona - 'The Benefit Of The Doubt'

It's impossible to escape what's going on in the world right now.

The news channels are packed with disturbing imagery, from the ongoing migrant crisis to North Korea's wayward excursions in the Pacific.

So for creative types like Luxembourg project Monophona, it's difficult not to let this seep into your daily life.

The band's new album features a politicised edge, an awareness of their context within wider society.

New cut 'The Benefit Of The Doubt' emerges on September 1st, and it matches techno-infused production with some softly enticing vocals.

Singer Claudine Muno explains: "With everything that happened in the world these last two years, it seemed impossible to write only about personal matters and shut out world events. When we were young, we didn’t think that the world in the 21st century would be like this - we thought it might be freer, more tolerant."

"Many people still have to fight for the most basic human rights, like to ride a bike if they want to, to sing about whatever is on their mind… This is why the new album is angrier than its predecessors."

Monophona will play London's Archspace on October 29th.

