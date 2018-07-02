Premiere: Mono Club - 'Best Laid Plans'

London's Mono Club is a bewildering, multi-legged beast.
Psych-pop that seems to grow into vast new areas, the band grew out of the final weeks and days of much-loved outfit The Goldheart Assembly.
Since then they've released three singles, each a perfectly formed fusion of late 60s lysergic harmonies and cutting edge songwriting.
'Best Laid Plans' is their fourth single, and it's all glistening textures and teasing idiosyncrasies, a retro-futurist fusion with a killer chorus.
Self-produced, it's a blast of originality from the cult Londoners. Tune in now.
Catch Mono Club at London's Water Rats on February 22nd - the band's debut album 'Sky High And Submarine' is due this spring.
