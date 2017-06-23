Premiere: Monks In The Wood - 'No Love'

Monks In The Wood formed from the ashes of several different groups, a bunch of friends and musicians who felt they had reached a dead end.
So they set off on a new path. Indie but not 'indie' the five-piece embarked on guitar abstractions, a kind of post-punk milieu of fresh ideas.
Live shows are a riot, with Monks In The Wood allowing their pulsating punk-infused riffs to dagger across each and every venue they touch.
New single 'No Love' is out on March 2nd, a delirious, rompin' stompin' garage melter that refuses to be bracketed.
Nailing their impish live energy, it's a neat intro from a band worth watching.
Catch Monks In The Mood at the following shows:
March
13 London The Finsbury
23 London The Amersham Arms
April
21 London The Gladstone Arms (acoustic show)
