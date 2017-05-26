Premiere: Moderate Rebels - 'Liberate'

Moderate Rebels are an exercise in minimalism.

Live, the band's shadowy take on sparse psych-punk seems to obey only one rule, “to use as few words and chords as possible”.

Championed by 6Music's Steve Lamacq, the group's studio work reveals a patient, cautious sense of experimentation.

New EP 'Proxy' is incoming, with Clash able to premiere the swirling, stark psychedelia of 'Liberate'.

It's a curious affair - at once deadpan yet also wholly sincere, Moderate Rebels casually mark out their own territory.

Tune in now.