Premiere: Mina ft. Bryte - 'Make Money'

Mina has always sought out fresh sounds, ideas that sit outside the norm.

Perhaps that's what attracts her to working with More Time Records - a shared idea, a shared commitment to exploring the new.

New release 'Make Money' is built on rhythms that cross-pollinate UK funky and the emerging electronic sounds from West and southern Africa.

Laid down in Accra, 'Make Money' pits Mina's production against Bryte's rhymes, and the African artist lifts the track to a whole new level.

Exuberant, passionate, forward-thinking club music that slips between two continents, 'Make Money' is totally addictive.

Tune in now.

‘Make Money’ is out September 26th on More Time Records.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.