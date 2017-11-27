Premiere: Michael Jablonka - 'I Found You'

Michael Jablonka was struck down by writer's block.

A prodigious songwriter, music had always come easy to him - but not now. So he went back to basics.

Chipping away at the chorus, he aimed for something classic, something so obvious he would never normally think of it.

'I Found You' clicked effortlessly into place. Rooted in that blazing garage punk riff, it's a rootsy dose of songwriting with a classic feel.

Buoyed by ineffable confidence, 'I Found You' races out of the traps and just keeps accelerating, with those slight blues flourishes simply adding extra bite.

Tune in now.

