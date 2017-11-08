Premiere: Memnon Sa - 'Celestial Ark'

Experimental collective Memnon Sa are ready to share new track 'Celestial Ark'.

The group released debut album 'Citadel' back in 2015, a demonic concoction that fused blackened shards of cosmic sounds.

New album 'Lemurian Dawn' is incoming, and it's driven by an overwhelming sense of dread, a foreboding feeling that submerges the music entirely.

The project's Misha Hering explains that the new record builds upon the aesthetics of the debut. He comments:

"I wanted to keep the core of the first album intact. The atmosphere, cinematic scope and mystery, but take it out of an ancient, medieval, primordial setting and into the world of science fiction. That's one of the reason I scrapped guitars and any sort of significant metal influence."

"It seemed incongruous with the images I wanted to conjure up in people's heads. Ultimately though, I just wanted to tell a different story, with a different setting. Hopefully, the music, along with the cover art and short film that will accompany the release, will transport people into the world that I've been imagining in my mind’s eye for the past year."

Out shortly - pre-order LINK - Clash is able to preview the album with a hulking great slab of paranoid noise.

'Celestial Ark' moves through infinite space, its path powered by glowing innovation.

Tune in now.

