Melisa Whiskey simply has to be true to herself.

So when she opens her mouth, you can hear all sorts of things - there's that future soul sound, a hint of R&B, but it's all delivered with a gritty UK slant.

Debut cut 'Sweetest Cake' opens her account, and it's a blistering display of dexterous lyricism and completely on-point songwriting.

Clash is able to premiere the visuals, and they're a brash, eye-catching introduction to her world.

Melisa Whiskey's debut EP 'Moon & The Sky' is incoming.