Premiere: Melby - 'Reject'

Swedish group Melby only tend to release material when they are absolutely, completely happy with the results.

Fastidious types, the Stockholm group have been in the studio for the past 12 months, beavering away on their next project.

It seems that they're almost ready. New single 'Reject' is incoming, with Melby announcing plans for their first ever London show.

So: the single. 'Reject' is a fizzing slice of indie pop, matching that bubbling, buoyant bass line against vocals draped with a sweeping melancholy.

Melby explain: "We all wanted an energetic song to play live. David had this great, kind of spiteful guitar part and bass line for the intro, and a melody for the verse. Back then with a weird synth sound. Building on that, we speeded up the song, and finished it together. At the time, I was annoyed with a person close to me. As I walked around being cranky, I started writing the lyrics, and they wound up being about building up anger for a long time, being awfully stubborn, and longing for redress".

Tune in now.

Catch Melby at London's Sebright Arms on June 5th - details.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.