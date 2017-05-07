Premiere: Meatraffle - 'Love Hz'

It's B-side of their new single 'Brother'...
Robin Murray
News
06 · 07 · 2017
Meatraffle

Robin Murray / / 06 · 07 · 2017
0

The South London scene is beginning to make headlines, but Meatraffle were there way before the press pricked up their ears.

Lo-fi, DIY... all those terms apply (and more) with the crew building a uniquely independent indie pop vision.

Off kilter songwriting that delves into the personal, Meatraffle are currently prepping their third album but stopped for a quick breather a few weeks back.

New single 'Brother' arrives on July 14th, and it's a fine piece of oddball pop with a charming heart of gold.

Clash is able to premiere the rather more subdued B-side 'Love Hz', a heart-on-sleeve document with a torn and tattered feel.

Tune in now.

Buy Clash Magazine

Meatraffle
-

Follow Clash: