Premiere: Mattis - 'Into The Night'

Mattis is a bundle of contradictions.
An alt-pop talent who emerged via the punk ranks, the imposing 6 foot 8 inch Copenhagen native is open about his vulnerabilities.
Blessed with that stellar voice and a neat way with words, breakout solo cut 'Loverboy' raced across the web on its release last year.
New single 'Into The Night' builds on this able promise, a brooding, introspective piece of alt-pop dominated by that highly individual vocal.
At one point Mattis purrs: "Fill me up as I dive / into the night / my kingdom, my heaven, my hope / these failures, these lessons, they're all feeding on my love..."
Tune in now.
