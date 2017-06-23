Premiere: Mattis - 'Into The Night'

Mattis is a bundle of contradictions.

An alt-pop talent who emerged via the punk ranks, the imposing 6 foot 8 inch Copenhagen native is open about his vulnerabilities.

Blessed with that stellar voice and a neat way with words, breakout solo cut 'Loverboy' raced across the web on its release last year.

New single 'Into The Night' builds on this able promise, a brooding, introspective piece of alt-pop dominated by that highly individual vocal.

At one point Mattis purrs: "Fill me up as I dive / into the night / my kingdom, my heaven, my hope / these failures, these lessons, they're all feeding on my love..."

Tune in now.

Stay in touch with Mattis online.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.