Premiere: Massacooramaan - 'Batwings'

Massacooramaan returns to Fade To Mind for new EP 'Cave Vision', a startling evocation of arcane club music.

Real name Dave Quam, the producer delves further into his singular approach, with the new EP serving as a suitably idiosyncratic successor to 2012's 'Dead Long Time' EP.

A mosaic of off piste samples and distorted club tropes, opening cut 'Batwings' signals both the aesthetic and emotional approach the producer intends to use - deeply personal in every sense, it's a remarkable return.

Moody, murky soundscapes dominated by paranoid keys and continual electronic suggestion, you can stream 'Batwings' below.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.