Premiere: Massacooramaan - 'Batwings'

Massacooramaan returns to Fade To Mind for new EP 'Cave Vision', a startling evocation of arcane club music.
Real name Dave Quam, the producer delves further into his singular approach, with the new EP serving as a suitably idiosyncratic successor to 2012's 'Dead Long Time' EP.
A mosaic of off piste samples and distorted club tropes, opening cut 'Batwings' signals both the aesthetic and emotional approach the producer intends to use - deeply personal in every sense, it's a remarkable return.
Moody, murky soundscapes dominated by paranoid keys and continual electronic suggestion, you can stream 'Batwings' below.
