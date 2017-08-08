Premiere: Mass Datura - 'Fantasy Friction'

Thomas Rowe was raised in the wilds of Western Canada.

Using music as a vehicle of escape, he soaked up everything from The Melvins to country music, from delta blues to Nirvana.

Slowly gaining his own voice, the songwriter travelled to London and landed as an alien, knowing virtually no one.

Since then, he has steadily gained some fellow travellers, some close collaborators, merging as one in Mass Datura.

Remarkable progged-out space pop, debut album 'Sentimental Meltdown' emerges on October 6th and it truly inhabits a world of its own.

New single 'Fantasy Friction' leads the way, and it fuses together all manner of different sounds, disparate influences.

Tune in now.

Catch Mass Datura at the following shows:

September

21 Nottingham Rough Trade In-Store

22 Liverpool Psych Fest

24 Leeds w/ White Manna @ Lending Room

25 Glasgow w/ Black Angels @ SWG3 studio warehouse

26 Birmingham w/ Black Angels @ O2 Institute2

27 London w/ White Manna @ The Victoria

October

6 London Album Release @ Lexington