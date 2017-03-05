Premiere: Mary Epworth - 'Me Swimming' (Ghost Culture Remix)

Mary Epworth's return is something to be cherished.

New single 'Me Swimming' is enthralling, the work of a songwriter who has the vision and ability to sketch out her own world.

New album 'Elytral' follows on September 1st, but before then Mary Epworth has recruited a pair of guest producers.

The 'Me Swimming' remix EP features two quite distinct re-workings, with the songwriting taken in some startling different directions.

Clash is able to premiere Ghost Culture's take on 'Me Swimming', with billowing electronics flooding Mary's gentle vocal in subaqueous effects.

The shuffling percussion slowly overpowers, but at its core the songwriting still shines through. Mary Epworth explains:

"This is and isn’t about me swimming. It's really more about the mind over matter trick where you visualise yourself in a different place and time. In my case I'm zooming back to being five years old in a Ramada Inn swimming pool in Roanoke Virginia, fluorescent orange armbands in a sunlit turquoise blue pool, totally free and joyfully unselfconscious.”

Tune in now.

Catch Mary Epworth at the Social, London on June 13th.