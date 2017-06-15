Premiere: Martin Luke Brown - 'Into Yellow'

Martin Luke Brown could well be familiar to you.

A striking artist, his work has ratcheted up more than a few million plays on Spotify, sweeping across the web in the process.

All this time, though, he's felt like he's never quite been in control, never quite been an independent force.

Until now. New cut 'Into Yellow' is a heavenly return, rooted in that billowing, gossamer vocal that flies up into the heavens.

The poetic lyrics seem to come straight from the heart, a highly autobiographical return that simply speaks the truth.

Tune in now.