Mark Elliott made a deep impression last year, with debut release ‘Dead End Love Affair’ followed by full EP ‘China Doll’.

A songwriter of real depth, the electro-soul balladeer is continuing to experiment, to continuing to broaden his wings.

New cut 'Good Ways' is a song of transition, a tale of perceptions shifting and attitude changing.

Set to one of Mark Elliott's most confident vocals to date, the supple lyricism is underpinned by a sense that he means each and every word.

Tune in now.