Premiere: Mark Doe - 'Temple Of Doom'

Mark Doe can stop you in your tracks.

The 21 year old is still incredibly raw, but his songwriting - an astute blend of everything from The Weeknd to 67 - is deftly locating new spaces to examine.

A graduate from ELAM (East London Arts & Music), he's developed a close association with producer Sound Of Fractures.

New cut 'Temple Of Doom' is a sign of what's to come, with the murky atmosphere reflecting his NW London locale while searching for the universal.

Dislocated R&B attached to sub-low abstraction, it's a real groove, matched to Mark Doe's emphatic vocal.

“’Temple Of Doom’ is based on the term ‘you become what you’re surrounded by’. In this case it was a toxic relationship with a girl I was set up with. My demeanour started to change soon after we’d met. This is me coming to terms with these emotions, as well as the realisation that you can’t change anyone but yourself...”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.