Premiere: Mannequin Mannequin - 'Sunburn'

A rock band from Ayrshire, who cite American influences, have DIY roots, and a knack for stellar songwriting.

And no, we're not talking about Biffy Clyro. Ayrshire's rich seam of rock continues with rising four-piece Mannequin Mannequin, a project centring on a brotherly pairing and two close friends.

Live shows have sparked word of mouth hype across Scotland, with Mannequin Mannequin scurrying back to the studio recently to work on a new single.

'Sunburn' is out shortly, a taut piece of American-style indie rock that recalls everyone from Pixies and The Breeders to those first Best Coast singles and (early) Death Cab for Cutie.

Out on May 19th, it's a dense, fiery return, one that packs a real punch. Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.