Premiere: Mambo Brothers - 'Eso Es'

Mambo Brothers are intricately associated with the spirit of Ibiza.

The pair pushed the island’s iconic Café Mambo, before becoming producers and stellar DJs in their own right.

Currently holding down a residency at vital nightspot Hï Ibiza, Mambo Brothers are currently prepping a new EP.

Set to drop tomorrow (August 18th) on Nic Fanciulli’s Saved Records, it's a deft return, one that nails the feeling of summer on the white isle.

Clash is able to premiere 'Eso Es' and it's a beautiful piece of uplifting house, shot through with a little of that Balearic flavour.

Tune in now.