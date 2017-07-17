Premiere: Mamas Gun - 'London Girls'

Mamas Gun have constructed a trio of blistering albums, releases that place them at the forefront of 21st century soul.
Gutsy R&B with a modern twist, the band have tended to focus on America in their songwriting - perhaps naturally, given their soulful roots.
New album 'Golden Days' - out on May 18th, y'know - finds the group broadening their approach, finding renewal in their locality.
It all ends up on new single 'London Girls', a brisk, blazing piece of horn-laden songwriting that finds inspiration in the capital.
“I wanted to write a London song,” says singer Andy Playys, “for most of my career, I’ve been making American-influenced music so it’s nice to do stuff that kind of points to where you’re from - having something with ‘London’ in the title without it being too tongue-in-cheek.”
Clash has first dibs on the visuals, and it takes Mamas Gun on a tour around some London landmarks.
Tune in below...
Catch Mamas Gun at London's Social venue on February 8th.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.