Premiere: Mamas Gun - 'London Girls'

Mamas Gun have constructed a trio of blistering albums, releases that place them at the forefront of 21st century soul.

Gutsy R&B with a modern twist, the band have tended to focus on America in their songwriting - perhaps naturally, given their soulful roots.

New album 'Golden Days' - out on May 18th, y'know - finds the group broadening their approach, finding renewal in their locality.

It all ends up on new single 'London Girls', a brisk, blazing piece of horn-laden songwriting that finds inspiration in the capital.

“I wanted to write a London song,” says singer Andy Playys, “for most of my career, I’ve been making American-influenced music so it’s nice to do stuff that kind of points to where you’re from - having something with ‘London’ in the title without it being too tongue-in-cheek.”

Clash has first dibs on the visuals, and it takes Mamas Gun on a tour around some London landmarks.

Tune in below...

Catch Mamas Gun at London's Social venue on February 8th.

