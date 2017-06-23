Premiere: Magic Drum Orchestra - 'Original Nuttah' ft. Bunty

Glyn 'Bigga' Bush decided to take a step back three years ago, an attempt to regain perspective and to retain his thirst for music.

Magic Drum Orchestra took a step back, too, but over the past few months something has been stirring.

New album 'The DNA Of Rhythm' is incoming, with the project set to share a two-part new release tomorrow (June 8th).

We're able to share 50% of this new music drop, with Magic Drum Orchestra tackling the jungle classic 'Original Nuttah'.

The original's iconic bass-line is transferred to Brazilian bass-drums called “surdos” and the jungle breaks are reproduced live in the studio, adding to the energy in the process.

Bunty is on hand to add some feminine qualities to the track, allowing this re-working to head in a more nuanced, at times soulful, direction.

It's an absolute riot, a blaze of energy, with Magic Drum Orchestra gleefully seizing hold of one of jungle's cornerstone texts.

Tune in now.

