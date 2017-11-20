Premiere: LYLO - 'Yeah Boy'

LYLO are almost impossible to define.

Sitting somewhere between shoegaze and post-punk, the band dapple in grunge while also utilising a saxophone.

Lost yet? Well, it all makes sense where it counts - in the music. Debut album 'Handsome Living' made quite the impression on its 2015 release, with the Glasgow band now readying a follow up.

'POST ERA' will be released on January 26th, a collision of sounds and influences that somehow fuse into one.

"We are so excited to have finished the album - it has certainly been a lengthy process”, LYLO explain. “We recorded drums and bass with Ronan Fay at Gorbals Sound Studio and everything else by ourselves in and around our Glasgow flats. We feel it brings together a wide range of influences into fun songs that we’re immensely proud of. ‘Yeah Boy’ is definitely a live favourite of ours. It was named after a character called Ger of the Partick pub scene. We wanted one to really get people moving.”

Clash is able to premiere 'Yeah Boy', and it's a delirious, outlandish dollop of sound, from those tinkling guitar effects to the learing vocals. Genuinely remarkable, you can check it out below.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.