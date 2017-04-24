Premiere: Lydian Collective - 'Thirty One'

Lydian Collective make genre-crashing, boundary-smashing music seem effortless.

The London outfit melt together aspects of jazz, pop, classical, electronics and more, allowing the colours to blend and fuse into something new.

Debut album 'Adventure' will arrive early next year, with Lydian Collective sharing new single 'Thirty One'.

The lilting rhythm supplies a supple, joyful undercurrent, allowing the zigzag guitars, tumbling piano notes, and searing melody to intertwine.

It's a real trip; Lydian Collective seem to rejoice in making music, in penetrating fresh areas of exploration. Tune in now.

'Thirty One' is set to be released on November 10th.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.