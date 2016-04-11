Premiere: Luxia - 'Loserville'

Everyone has them.

Those moments when life's darker spells seem to overwhelm you, when the more negative aspects of the everyday seem to multiply at an exponential level.

Swedish pop tearaway Luxia may seem to be an overwhelming positive ball of energy, but even she gets those moments.

New single 'Loserville' deals directly with this, and it's a curious return, one that matches a pointed, sugar-sweet melody against some biting lyrics.

She tells Clash: "'Loserville' is about that poisonous thing in your life - it could be a relationship or a thing in your head - and telling it/him/her to fuck off to 'Loserville'. I've had many inner demons trying to make me feel like shit and so I was mainly thinking of that when recording the song. 'Loserville' is a bitch but ends up healing your ass."

So if you've had a hard week then maybe crank this one up loud, and send the negative aspects of your life to 'Loserville'.

Tune in now.

