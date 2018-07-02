Premiere: Lucy Mason - 'Going Home Broke' (Oliver Tank Remix)

Lucy Mason has enjoyed a stellar 12 months.

Soaraway single 'Hunger' was followed by the release of her debut EP, pushing the newcomer's profile higher and higher.

A flurry of live shows followed, including a somewhat surreal performance at Buckingham Palace in front of Prince Harry.

Pushing further ahead, Lucy Mason is set to release new EP 'Going Home Broke' shortly, and the lead track is already making waves.

Beautifully pieced together pop music, the song has now been given the remix treatment by guest producer Oliver Tank.

Teasing out the pastoral elements of the track, the producer paints in daubs of sound, allowing each element to find its own place.

Tune in now.

