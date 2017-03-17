Premiere: Low Chimes - 'Sulphur Silk'

Low Chimes needed to get away.

As her relationship tumbled all around her, she sought out the refuge of Sweden, and the long, mysterious Scandinavian countryside.

Music, of course, came with her. Secluded away, she couldn't help but write, channelling her feelings into songs.

Low Chimes' new single 'Sulphur Silk' is the result, a track that infuses beautifully sculpted melodies with a late summer feel.

Marianne explains: "Seeking respite at the end of a relationship I’d gone away to Sweden, but everything I saw and heard seemed to reflect the way I was feeling back at me. ’Sulphur Silk’ recalls a time when I was floating in a Swedish lake; I closed my eyes and allowed my ears to sink below the surface, and with my senses dulled it felt like the lake was cleansing me and cloaking me from the real world”.

Tune in now.