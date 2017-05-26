Premiere: Low Chimes - 'Blood Orange'

Low Chimes seem to have arrived remarkably fully formed.

The group's debut cut was adored by 6Music's Marc Riley, a dreamy pop of luminescent guitar pop.

With their debut album incoming, Low Chimes have seen fit to share new cut 'Blood Orange' through Clash.

Lyrically, the track draws on singer Marianne Parrish' memories of childhood trips to Sweden, with a slight folk edge creeping into their dexterous dream pop template.

“For the first time in a while I was in a settled and happy place” says Marianne, “I had a feeling of visceral joy that I wanted to hang onto, but also a sense of it being transient; 'Blood Orange' represents my refusal to let this sense overshadow the moment."

Tune in now.