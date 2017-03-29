Premiere: Lots Holloway - 'Slow Down'

Lots Holloway is a vivid pop newcomer, someone whose sheer energy helps her stand out from the crowd.

Born in a small Cornish town, her inquisitive nature has never really left her - in fact, it's simply gotten stronger.

With a new EP incoming Lots is ready to share new cut 'Slow Down' through Clash, and it's about making room for the simple things.

Bubbling pop music laden with colour, 'Slow Down' gets under your skin; it's message of pure joy in the everyday is something everyone can relate to.

“‘Slow Down’ is a song about being present in every moment; about not rushing or wishing your life away,” explains Lots. “The only time we have is now, and you’ll miss it when it’s gone.”

Tune in now.

