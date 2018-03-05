Premiere: Lost In Vancouver - 'Pinot Noir'

Lost In Vancouver hail from Edinburgh, a city where musicians have to work twice as hard to get noticed.

With venues closing down and a lack of outlets to get heard, the band have pushed and pushed and pushed - but it seems to be working.

With a clutch of key support dates under their belts, Lost In Vancouver are now ready to unfurl an epic, soaring new single.

'Pinot Noir' recalls those early We Are Scientists cuts in its ability to melt spiky, underground guitar sounds with classic pop, doing it in a natural, completely unpretentious way.

It's a superb new single, an absolute riot whose energy levels start off in the red and only get louder.

A sign of things to come, this could be a key year for a band who won't let barriers get in their way.

Tune in now.

