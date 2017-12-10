Premiere: LIXO - 'Bomber'

GETME! is now 10 years old.
Once the blushing young debutante of UK dance culture, the label has become a revered hub for new music, a showcase for underground styles.
With a new compilation in the works, label founder LIXO has gathered jazz-funk from Hello Skinny, techno doof from Becoming Real, and aural experiments from Nicky Otter, amongst others.
The label founder himself leads the way emphatic electronic melter 'Bomber', a rolling percussive workout with some heavy duty grooves.
It's a pounding sonic onslaught, living up to the heavy duty warcraft of the title. No wonder it shares its name with a Motorhead track...
Tune in now.
