Premiere: LIXO - 'Bomber'

GETME! is now 10 years old.

Once the blushing young debutante of UK dance culture, the label has become a revered hub for new music, a showcase for underground styles.

With a new compilation in the works, label founder LIXO has gathered jazz-funk from Hello Skinny, techno doof from Becoming Real, and aural experiments from Nicky Otter, amongst others.

The label founder himself leads the way emphatic electronic melter 'Bomber', a rolling percussive workout with some heavy duty grooves.

It's a pounding sonic onslaught, living up to the heavy duty warcraft of the title. No wonder it shares its name with a Motorhead track...

