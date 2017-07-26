Premiere: Living Dead Girl - 'Still Life'

The music of Living Dead Girl seems to ooze out of London's streets, a dark electronic ambience that captures the city's fractured, intense side.

A multi-instrumental duo, the project recently partnered with producer Paul Ressel (Lark, Vuvuvultures) to focus on fresh material.

Guitarist Jonno Lloyd explains: “The decision to reach out to Paul came very easily, I simply went through my CD collection release by release to see who'd produced the music I love the most. When I came to South African electronic band Lark, I already knew Paul Ressel had been behind the production and electronics, the meeting of styles and sounds in that band had in fact laid a framework for how I thought Jess and I could work together musically early on.”

Working with Paul was a great experience, we'd always had difficulty letting anyone else into the process with our songs, but we seemed to be on the same wavelength right away and we all had the same goal in mind, whatever was best for the song.”

New single 'Still Life' emerges from this partnership, and it will be released on September 1st. Dark, undulating electronics, the slightly barbed feel of the melodies is set against the lush, layered ambiance.

