The opening line of Leiik's new single almost acts as a mission statement: "Looking for something new..."

It's a beautiful introduction, Amy Spencer and Avi Barath uniting once more to challenge themselves, to push themselves further.

An expressive track dominated by the fantastic use of space, 'Realise' is airy without being sparse, direct without becoming too concise.

It's the final repeated phrase that grabs you: “isn’t it hard to say goodbye...”

Tune in now.