Morocco seems to cast a spell on those who travel through it.

Leifur James spent time there, and found himself entranced by the coastal town of Essaouira.

A sleepy fishing village, it seemed to conjure something special inside him, something that took the form of new music.

'Red Sea' is the result. Indebted to jazz - the loose-knit percussive feel, the elastic bass-line - it feels like a soothing Mediterranean breeze coming in over the Moroccan evening.

