Premiere: Lauran Hibberd - 'Eliza'

Lauran Hibberd has an innate knack with melodies.

Each song from the rising talent feels immaculately well packaged, the finely honed verse leading to a gleefully contagious chorus.

Fresh from a busy summer - including a main stage slot at Bestival - she's now able to share new single 'Eliza'.

Shouting out each letter, it's a real singalong, a potent moment in her live set with its rollicking, ramshackle indie pop vibes.

She comments: “For me, ELIZA is a soundtrack. It’s the dancing around in your room when your alone, the song you brush your teeth to in the morning. It’s coming of age, it’s fun, it’s young and it’s brash. It’s ignorantly honest, and represents my generation and the world I live in (all of it’s faults included). I wrote the song about the little voice we all have in the back of our minds, and I just happened to name mine ELIZA.”

Catchy-as-hell, 'Eliza' is wonderfully infectious. Tune in now...

