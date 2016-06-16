Premiere: Laucan - 'Symptom' (Edmondson Remix)

Laucan is a special talent.

There's that high, keening vocal for a start - an instrument that seems to gently pluck the heart-strings of emotion.

But the songwriting, too, has incredible moments of depth and poise. Debut album 'FramesPerSecond' is incoming (pre-order LINK ), and Clash is able to deliver something a bit special.

New cut 'Symptom' is a real high point of the record, a place where Laucan's voice applies incredible pressure to that formula of tension and release.

Edmondson has stepped in on remix duties, pushing the songwriting into more abstract, yet also picturesque realms.

Blurring the vocal and adding electronic weight, this new remix enters an emotional landscape of its own. Tune in now.

Catch Laucan at the following shows:

May

28 Southampton Common People

July

21 Topcliffe Deer Shed Festival